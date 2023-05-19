Rain tomorrow, prolonged sunshine next week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This work week will end with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Then rain showers will push in tomorrow. Find out the details regarding the rain, and what next week will be like, in the video above!

This afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with scattered clouds lifting in from the south. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, around average for this time of year. So this afternoon will be nice. Overnight, clouds build in from the west, leading to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the 50s. Tomorrow, a line of rain will start pushing into West Virginia after 6 AM, bringing widespread shower activity across our region by the mid-morning hours. The rain crosses east of I-79 after midday, and rain chances associated with that line may last for a few hours. After 3 to 5 PM, any leftover showers will push out of our region, leaving mostly cloudy skies. By the time it leaves, rainfall totals may be around 0.2″ to 0.3″, so not much is expected. Because of the rain, temperatures will be on the mild side, with highs in the low-70s.

By Sunday, dry, stable air will push in from the Great Plains, resulting in sunny skies. Then a high-pressure system from Canada will bring more dry, stable air into our region for the rest of the week, resulting in partly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s for the rest of the week. So the next several days will feel like spring. In short. today will be sunny, rain will push in tomorrow, and next week will also be warm and sunny.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 59.

Saturday: Steady rain in the morning hours, transitioning to rain showers and cloudy skies in the afternoon. Any leftover rain pushes out in the evening. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 67.

Sunday: Sunny skies. North-northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 76.

