State cuts funding for federal Meals on Wheels program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - During the COVID-19 pandemic the amount senior centers were reimbursed for their “Meals on Wheels Program” was increased from $5.25 to $7.50 a meal, but now that the federal COVID state of emergency ended on May 11th.

That means the rate senior centers have been getting for 3 years is getting cut by $2.50 per meal. While $2.50 may not seem like much money it adds up, and it allowed the Upshur County Senior Center to expand their program into more rural areas to feed seniors.

Tracie Thompson is the executive director of the Upshur County Senior Center.

She said the impact from this will possibly cause them to drop seniors from the program that are in need.

“They need this food. Sometimes we’re the only hot meal they get a day. Sometimes we’re the only people they socialize with a day”

Thompson said each senior center in the state is going to be making hard decisions this year, and facing around a $150,000 gap in this fiscal year if nothing is done.

“Which is going to affect the need of the people on all these meals on wheels routes that we have now.”

Thompson said the state is aware, but there isn’t any additional funding left.

She said despite this all the senior enter directors in the state are working together to try and figure out how to cover the gap.

“None of us want to kick anybody off of meals on wheels or you know we don’t want to have to shut down our congregate meal program either.”

Thompson said they’re applying for grants to help with the costs, and if people would like to help they can donate a minimum of $500 and will be able to get half of it back in taxes.

