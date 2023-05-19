Toddler killed after car landed on top of her after crash, police say

According to police, the driver ran through a red light and hit two cars.
By KWTX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl died when a car landed on top of her after being thrown from the vehicle during a crash, according to the Waco Police Department.

Authorities said the toddler was not properly secured in the vehicle when she ejected from the car around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses at the scene lifted the car off the child and began life-saving measures.

Police said the girl was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time. No other information was provided.

