Nothing but sun through the next week

No rain chances to be seen!
By Kayla Smith
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Light rain showers were the story today for NCWV, but through tonight rain slides east and clouds follow suit. Patchy fog is expected Sunday morning, then a whole lot of sun follows-- not just for Sunday, but for the entire week. Some may see this as a good thing, but others might have issues with it. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

