70-year-old competes in 50th triathlon in 50th different state

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - On Saturday, 70-year-old Terry Vanderwert competed in the 3rd annual Cheat River Triathlon at Mill Race Park in Parsons. Vanderwert joined more than 25 other competitors at the starting line, but what makes this race so special is the fact that Vanderwert has competed in a triathlon more than 50 times. Even more amazing is the fact that when he crossed the finish line here in West Virginia it marked the 50th state in which he has completed a triathlon. Vanderwert says this all stems from a goal he and his wife set forth more than a decade ago.

“My wife and I set the goal back after the first one, we were empty nesters and looking forward to something to do,” Vanderwert said. “It’s my personality to finish what I set out to do.”

After his kids left home to pursue their careers, Vanderwert found time to pursue another one of his own. Originally from Minnesota, Vanderwert started his triathlete career in 2011. Twelve years and 50 states later, Vanderwert’s family, with the help of the Parsons Volunteer Fire Department, was able to show their support for Vanderwert by presenting him with a banner and a West Virginia-shaped plaque in honor of his inspiring success. Vanderwert says he was overwhelmed with emotion when he saw what was happening.

“Im really honored by the fact that these people here in Parsons recognized it,” Vanderwert said. “It brings a little choke to my throat

Vanderwert says he isn’t quite sure what the future holds for his triathlon career, but has offered advice for those who plan to follow in his footsteps.

“We need to face our fears and they can certainly do it,” Vanderwert said. “There are multiple ways and resources, whether that means getting a coach or taking lessons. The other thing is stay active as long as you can.”

