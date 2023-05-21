WVSSAC State Track Championship Recap - Saturday Morning Session

Multiple victories from athletes in North Central West Virginia.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC Track and Field Championships continued today in Charleston, West Virginia -

The day was split into two sessions - morning and afternoon - and both served a host of winners from North Central West Virginia.

Included in the morning coverage are wins/interviews from:

University’s Drew Zundell (won AAA 1600 Meter Run)

Morgantown’s Irene Riggs (won AAA 1600 Meter Run)

North Marion’s Rylee Delovich (won AA 300 Meter Hurdles)

Fairmont Senior’s Grant Broadhurst (won AA 400 Meter Dash)

Morgantown’s Alex Tadros (won AAA 300 Meter Hurdles)

Chase Livengood (Trinity Christian - A Long Jump) is noted as well.

See the highlights and interviews here!

