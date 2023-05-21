WVSSAC State Track and Field Championship Recap - Afternoon Events

Afternoon recap includes multiple victories on rain-soaked field for NCWV athletes.
Afternoon session WVSSAC Track and Field recap.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC State Track and Field Championships continued this afternoon, with even more winners from NCWV!

Included here are interviews with:

Doddridge County

Ritchie County

Trinity Christian

Irene Riggs

Bridgeport

And more! Not all of the winners from NCWV are shown here - more coverage and a greater recap will come tomorrow on 5 News at 6 and 11 PM.

