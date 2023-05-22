DOH: Mon County highway to see extended delays

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Motorists will experience extended delays on WV 7, Mason-Dixon Highway, at the intersection with County Route 7/15, New Hill Road, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, for tree removal.

Delays are expected to be as long as 30 minutes. Motorists are advised to plan to use alternate routes or to allow additional time for their commute.

Incliment weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.