How to avoid costly unexpected bank fees

Overdraft/NSF revenue often varies based on seasonal patterns, but it trended downward throughout the first nine months of 2022
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — While banks’ overdraft/non-sufficient fund fee revenue has declined significantly compared to pre-pandemic levels, financial institutions still collected more than $5.8 billion over the first three quarters of 2022, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

Nathan Grant, a senior finance industry analyst with Money Tips, said a bank overdraft fee is one of the most common and expensive unexpected charge that impacts consumers.

Grant said overdraft or NSF fees can add up quickly if you don’t check your account regularly.

“Some banks have low balance alerts that you can get notified when it’s getting close,” he explained. “And then there’s overdraft protection options at certain banks that are either going to when you do overdraft, they’ll pull that money from either a savings account that you’ve tied it to or a line of credit.”

Grant said another common fee is ATM related. Withdrawing money from an ATM could incur not only a fee from the machine, but also a fee from the bank for using an out-of-network machine. One way to avoid those fees is to use a mobile pay app or a mobile wallet.

“But when you pay with a mobile wallet, even if it’s your debit card tied to it, it creates what’s called a token. It’s tokenization. And that number is just a randomly generated number for that sale or that transaction,” he explained.

Grant added that mobile wallets provide added security, in addition to the benefit of not having to worry about paying an ATM fee for withdrawing cash.

Another common charge: late fees.

Grant suggested setting up automatic payments for the minimum amount at the very least.

The American Bankers Association has more tips on how to avoid most banking fees.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia woman sentenced to over 60 years for meth, fentanyl trafficking
Borelli
Police searching for attempted murder suspect
Died in farming accident Thursday
Teen killed in Ritchie County farming accident
The fire department has displayed Philip Allan's turnout gear at a decade-old firefighter...
Volunteer firefighter dies after being struck responding to crash
12 years and 50 states later, Vanderwert’s family, with the help of the Parsons Volunteer Fire...
70-year-old competes in 50th triathlon in 50th different state

Latest News

Hundreds of people descend on the Nebraska Capitol, in Lincoln, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to...
Nebraska governor to sign 12-week abortion ban, limits on gender-affirming care for minors
States face obstacles in trying to add all of the nationally recommended conditions to newborn...
Tasked with critical testing, newborn screening programs feel pinch of funding struggles
The clip shows Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for...
‘The Little Mermaid’ opens in theaters this weekend
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid, seeks optimistic contrast with other top rivals
FILE - At a lake in Iowa, Alexander Glover tried to swim back to the boat but got tired and...
21-year-old drowns swimming in lake on vacation, authorities say