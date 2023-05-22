Seasonable, sunny conditions this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Most of the work week is looking partly sunny, with seasonable temperatures. As for how long the nice weather will last, and what Memorial Day weekend may be like, find out in the video above!

A high-pressure system centered in eastern Canada, plus an upper-level ridge (or high-pressure system) in the Central US, will bring dry, stable air into West Virginia. This means that this afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, with light winds and highs in the upper-70s, around average for late May. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with upper-level clouds in the area. Winds will be light, and lows will be in the upper-50s. Tomorrow will be similar, with partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the 70s. The rest of the work week will be the same, with highs in the 70s and partly sunny skies, as a high-pressure system will linger in eastern Canada for much of the week, bringing dry, stable air into our region. Then over Memorial Day weekend, models suggest that a low-pressure system will form off the east coast of the US, bringing rain showers to coastal areas. It’s possible that some moisture from the system may push into West Virginia over the latter half of the weekend, resulting in an isolated shower or two. There is plenty of uncertainty regarding any rain chances, however, and besides that, skies will be partly sunny, with highs in the 70s, this weekend. So if you’re staying in West Virginia for the holiday weekend, it should be a quiet one. In short, the last full work week of May will be partly to mostly sunny, with seasonable temperatures, and the holiday weekend will be mostly clear, with only a slight chance of rain. So the only concerns are wearing sunscreen to prevent sunburns, and keeping an eye on any plants you have due to the dry weather.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. High: 81.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 57.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. East-southeast winds of 5-10 mph. High: 81.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. West-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 81.

