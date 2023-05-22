Second arrest made in Preston County carjacking

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a Preston County carjacking.

Troy Robair Merry, 54, of Frederick, MD, has been charged with first-degree armed robbery.

Merry, along with another man, carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the Bruceton Mills area on May 15.

The alleged victim told officers she didn’t know either suspect but offered to give them a ride when they they pointed a gun at her head, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman told deputies the men forced her into the backseat, and she eventually managed to “jump out” of the car before the men fled, the complaint says.

SEE ALSO:

Man involved in carjacking at gunpoint charged, police say

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.