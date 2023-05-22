Second arrest made in Preston County carjacking

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a Preston County carjacking.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a Preston County carjacking.

Troy Robair Merry, 54, of Frederick, MD, has been charged with first-degree armed robbery.

Merry, along with another man, carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the Bruceton Mills area on May 15.

The alleged victim told officers she didn’t know either suspect but offered to give them a ride when they they pointed a gun at her head, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman told deputies the men forced her into the backseat, and she eventually managed to “jump out” of the car before the men fled, the complaint says.

