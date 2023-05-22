Sharon Ruth Sinclair Williams, 85, of Laurel Park section of Clarksburg passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023. She was born in West Milford on February 25, 1938, a daughter of the late Virgil A. Sinclair and Ina Lucile Stout Sinclair. On July 14, 1962, she married Robert L. Williams, Jr., who preceded her in death on August 10, 2004, after 42 years of marriage. She is survived by one daughter Robyn Jo Marlette, one son Michael Scot Williams of Clarksburg, a grandson James David Queen and his wife Tisha and their son Braden Lee Queen all of Hampton, VA, and a niece Kimbra Jo McDaniel George of Jane Lew and numerous cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded by her son-in-law Thomas Marlette, and by her sister and brother-in-law Carolyn Jo Sinclair McDaniel and James Edward McDaniel. Sharon graduated from Unidis High school in West Milford in 1956. She worked at the WV State ABCC Stores, Parson Souders, and at Swiger’s Gasoline bulk plant in Wilsonburg. She retired in 1982. Sharon was a member of the Duff Street United Methodist Church where she taught the Women’s Sunday School Class and was a part of the Stephen Ministries, Stonecroft Ministries (Christian Women’s Club). She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She greatly enjoyed traveling and cruising with family and friends, primitive camping and working puzzles. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Duff Street United Methodist Church, 400 Duff Ave, Clarksburg, WV 26301. Online condolences may be sent to the family at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Ave., Bridgeport, from 3 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, where services will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, with Reverend Brian Seders and Reverend James Malick presiding. Interment will follow in West Virginia National Cemetery.

