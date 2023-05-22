Uncertainty of rain looms in Memorial Day Weekend forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - From now through Friday, weather will pretty much stagnate-- some clouds here and there, with temperatures only taking a slight dip from the upper 70s to low 70s after Wednesday. After Friday, a low-pressure system tracking up the Atlantic coast casts suspicion on the weekend forecast. Will it move far enough inland to affect West Virginia? Will it be a lot of rain, or only a few scattered showers? All these details will become clearer to us as we get closer to the weekend. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for a look at what we know, and what we don’t know.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.