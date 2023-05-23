Authorities asking for help IDing man in Meadowbrook Mall shoplifting

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man involved in a shoplifting incident at Meadowbrook Mall.

The BPD says he was involved in a shoplifting incident at Shoe Dept. in Meadowbrook Mall.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to contact either Lt. Petroski at 304-848-6120 or Sgt. Carpenter at 304-848-6117.

