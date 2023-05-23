Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Irene Riggs - Morgantown Track
Riggs won the 3200, 1600 and 800 events at the WV Track and Field State Championships
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week this week is Irene Riggs. She capped off an illustrious career with three state titles and a high scorer award this weekend at the West Virginia Track and Field State Championships. Full story can be seen above.
