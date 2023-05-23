Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Irene Riggs - Morgantown Track

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week this week is Irene Riggs. She capped off an illustrious career with three state titles and a high scorer award this weekend at the West Virginia Track and Field State Championships. Full story can be seen above.

Irene Riggs (WDTV)

