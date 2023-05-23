Bridgeport City Council unanimously approves Cemetery Fund and Bridge Sports Complex Sales and Use Tax budgets

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Council unanimously approved the 2023-2024 budgets for the Bridgeport Cemetery and the Bridge Sports Complex Sales and Use Tax.

There was not a lot of discussion on either topic as the budgets had been gone over with council previously.

However, there were a few changes.

City Finance Director Sharon Hinkle explained that the cemetery budget was allotting for a full time employee in the cemetery office. This was instead of a part time employee in hopes of freeing up the office worker to handle some other things.

The budget slightly increased from last year, making the new budget $518,278.00.

The Bridge has only been open a few years, and the city is still working on perfecting the budget as time goes on.

“It’s a working document that, as the years go by. It will be as good as the city’s budget, as far as the data behind it,” Mayor Andy Lang said.

The one change brought up for the Bridge’s budget was to set aside money for the ice rink project.

They are in the works of discovering if it’s best to purchase or rent the ice they will use every year, Parks and Recreation Director Joe Shuttleworth said.

“An opportunity to maybe purchase it at a reduced price. So, they are going to rent it and see how it works if it’s successful. Then I think they are maybe looking at purchasing it so that they would own it rather than not having to pay something every year,” Hinkle explained.

The Bridge’s budget would go up to $8,149,675.00.

