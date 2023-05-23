Fairmont family to be reunited with 40-year-old journal found in New Jersey

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A journal from a Fairmont family’s vacation to Asia 40 years ago will soon be reunited with its owners.

Wendi Shaw, of Clarksboro, New Jersey, picked up the journal for a dollar at an antique shop, and it contains a written account of a month-long trip to Asia back in 1983.

After skimming through some of the pages, Shaw realized the journal belongs to an Alice and Claude Lawson of Fairmont.

“I picked it up and was like, ‘Wait, am I just reading their trip to China and Japan? This is amazing,’” Shaw said. “I was like, ‘West Virginia? How on the planet does it get to New Jersey?’”

Members of the Lawson family saw the story on Monday and reached out to 5 News. They are now in contact with Shaw to be reunited with the journal.

