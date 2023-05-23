Fairmont family to be reunited with 40-year-old journal found in New Jersey

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A journal from a Fairmont family’s vacation to Asia 40 years ago will soon be reunited with its owners.

Wendi Shaw, of Clarksboro, New Jersey, picked up the journal for a dollar at an antique shop, and it contains a written account of a month-long trip to Asia back in 1983.

New Jersey woman seeking to reunite Fairmont family with old journal

After skimming through some of the pages, Shaw realized the journal belongs to an Alice and Claude Lawson of Fairmont.

“I picked it up and was like, ‘Wait, am I just reading their trip to China and Japan? This is amazing,’” Shaw said. “I was like, ‘West Virginia? How on the planet does it get to New Jersey?’”

Members of the Lawson family saw the story on Monday and reached out to 5 News. They are now in contact with Shaw to be reunited with the journal.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Codie Holbert
Man threatened to ‘shoot up’ local hospital, authorities say
Merry
Second arrest made in Preston County carjacking
Fairmont family's journal discovered 40 years later in New Jersey
New Jersey woman seeking to reunite Fairmont family with old journal
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
(Source: MGN)
DOH: Mon County highway to see extended delays

Latest News

Authorities asking for help IDing man in Meadowbrook Mall shoplifting
Authorities asking for help IDing man in Meadowbrook Mall shoplifting
CARROLLTON COVERED BRIDGE
Historic Carrollton Covered Bridge reopens to traffic
West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore presents the Westover Police Department with a check...
Firearms auction raises thousands for Westover PD
Former Walgreens in Bridgeport in process of major change
Former Walgreens in Bridgeport in process of major change