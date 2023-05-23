FBI holds memorial ceremony for local law enforcement

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia law enforcement officers were memorialized Tuesday at the F.B.I. headquarters in Clarksburg.

The annual event pays respects to all who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Hundreds of names dating back to the states founding were read to friends, family, and fellow officers.

Along with the names of fallen West Virginia law enforcement were F.B.I. agents.

F.B.I. CJIS Assistant Director Michael Christman says he’s proud his organization can help to pay tribute to others sharing the same passion.

“Thinking back to why you want to be in this profession in the first place and that it’s all about helping people,” said Christman. “Police officers are remarkable in that they run towards danger and run towards trouble maybe when others are running away.”

The American Flag was ceremoniously folded and handed to the family of Nicholas County Deputy Thomas E. Baker III.

Bakers watch ended nearly one year ago on June 3rd.

F.B.I. CJIS Section Chief of Law Enforcement Scott Schubert says the emotional moment means a lot to him and Baker’s family.

“Losing a partner, a husband, a father, a friend is difficult for them, and it’s something that’s going to be with them their whole life so we’ve got to make sure as law enforcement we’re there for them as well because they’re part of our family,” said Schubert.

Baker’s name is now etched into stone at the F.B.I. headquarters along with dozens of others

Schubert says this ceremony really hits home how important it is for people to give back to the officers that protect their community.

“Always remember to think about the officers, pray for the officers, thank the officers for what they do, it’s not an easy job; there are a lot of expectations for officers and they have to be perfect and you know -- when you see them out there wave say ‘hi’ and thank them for their service,” said Schubert.

