First at 4 Forum: Brandon Mackie

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brandon Mackie with a pickleball-themed website, www.pickleheads.com, joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

He talked about his website specializing in pickleball, the rise in popularity of pickleball, and online groups coordinating pickleball events.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.