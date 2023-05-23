First at 4 Forum: Linda Elmer

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Linda Elmer with the West Virginia Watercolor Society joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

She talked about what the West Virginia Watercolor Society is, showcasing an exhibit at Clarksburg First Friday, and the type of paintings the society sees.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

