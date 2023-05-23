Former Walgreens in Bridgeport in process of major change

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The building on Main Street in Bridgeport that housed Rite Aid for decades and Walgreens has a new owner with major changes on the horizon.

Bridgeport Physical Therapy Owner Jack Spatafore says they have purchased the building that is adjacent to their location near the corner of Main Street and Virginia Avenue to expand

“It’s about 7,500 square feet of space,” said Spatafore. “We’ll be opening up the area where we about against one another and have an open area to better serve our patients and staff. At the same time, the space will allow us to incorporate some things we don’t currently have the space to do.”

Spatafore says it is unclear what he will do with the 7,500 square foot space, further saying Bridgeport Physical Therapy will take up about a third of the space with the rest possibly being leased out.

“We’re not 100 percent sure of what we’re going to do with the rest of the space. We’re not in a position to know it at this point because we don’t know the breakdown of the space,” Spatafore said. “We’ll take it slow and do it the right way.”

Although not certain, he said his wife Maria, who is a designer, has come up with a design showing three different storefronts. The ideal situation would be Bridgeport Physical Therapy using one of those store fronts with two other spaces available.

“I think it is important for us, with whatever would potentially go in there, that it has good synergy with our business,” said Spatafore. “That would make the most sense.”

Spatafore says nothing of note will be happening in the space until 2024.

“Getting prices and contractors, and supply chain issues today do not always allow you to estimate things like you could a few years ago,” said Spatafore. “With both my wife and I from the community, born and raised here, we want the finished product to represent the community. It’s kind of been a plain building for as long as I can remember.”

Spatafore says he hopes to brighten up the entire corner in the months and year ahead.

“The finished product will be exciting for our staff, clients, and the community,” Spatafore said. “It’s important to us to have a look the represents the ideals of this city.”

Former Walgreens in Bridgeport in process of major change
