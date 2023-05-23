Frank Guzzo, of Kingmont, passed away May 18, 2023, at the home of Patricia Bland, in Farmington. Frank was born November 1933, the son of Maria and Giovanni at Kingmont. He graduated from East Fairmont High School and was soon drafted to the US Army. He spent two years in Okinawa and upon returning to Fairmont, he worked at G.C. Murphy. He soon followed his brother, Tony Guzzo, in a satisfying career at the ALCAN Corporation in Fairmont, WV. When not at work, Frank spent his time enjoying the company of his close friends, deer hunting, political campaigning, and charity volunteering. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tony; and sisters, Rose and Frances. He is survived by his younger sister, Mary Ann Rossana and her husband Phil; and four nieces, Gina Guzzo, Tina Weinheimer, Denise Holiday, and Tia Rossana; and three nephews, Joe and John Scotchel, and John Guzzo; and his companion of 40 years, Patricia Bland. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, May 26, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Friday at 1:00 p.m. with Father Joseph Konikattil officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Fairmont. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

