Glenville State awaiting final approval of MBA program

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University is awaiting final approval of its newest graduate-level program.

Glenville State plans to soon begin offering a Master of Business Administration, or MBA, degree.

President of Glenville State University Mark Manchin says the program has been submitted to the institutional accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission, and is pending final approval.

“We are extremely excited to be adding this new MBA program to our already growing list of graduate degrees at Glenville State University,” said Dr. Manchin. “This addition further demonstrates our commitment to students as it helps deepen their understanding of an everchanging business landscape and gives them a leg up on their competition. I look forward to seeing this program gain full approval and applaud the planning committee and all those on our campus who have poured hard work into the process up to this point.”

Glenville State’s MBA program is designed to provide an educational opportunity focused on the practical application of a theoretical approach to business in accordance with Glenville State’s mission.

The program will be constructed of 36 credit hours using an accelerated eight-week format. The program consists of 21 credit hours in the MBA core and 15 elective hours.

“A full-time student entering Glenville’s MBA program with an undergraduate degree could complete the program in just 18 months,” said Dr. Dwight Heaster, Chair of the Department of Business. “It is our hope that students will find this program to be engaging and that it will help to propel them to the next level in their careers. Through the MBA program they’ll learn about problem solving, communication, legal, global, and economic regulatory environments that impact businesses, and more.”

Heaster added that different concentrations such as cybersecurity, human resource management, integrated marketing, and healthcare administration may be added to the MBA program in the future based on industry and advisory board recommendations.

Once fully approved by the Higher Learning Commission, applicants may be accepted into the program.

To be accepted, applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution. Students must have a cumulative GPA of 2.75 or higher on a 4.0-grade point scale.

Those entering the MBA program without a degree in business will be asked to complete Applied Managerial Accounting and Applied Managerial Theories as part of their required elective credit hours.

