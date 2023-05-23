Grocery store set to open in downtown Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A new grocery store will be opening this week in downtown Buckhannon on Main Street.

Bulk Food Superstore will be opening next to Stone Tower Brews at 7 East Main Street, according to a release from the City of Buckhannon.

The store features Amish cheeses, meats, sauces, spices, candies, hand-dipped ice cream and specially-crafted sandwiches.

Pamela Widener, owner of the ‘Bulk Foods Superstore,’ closed her only location in Flatwoods last summer but knew she wanted to continue her business in a new location.

“Downtown Buckhannon is the perfect fit for our business,” said Widener. “I’m excited to meet and serve the people of this great community. It’s a dream come true.”

In February, Upshur County Development Authority Executive Director and Mayor of the City of Buckhannon, Robbie Skinner, reached out to Widener asking her to open a new store in Downtown Buckhannon.

“I am thrilled Pam and her family chose to reopen their store here in our City, and we welcome them with open arms,” said Skinner.

Following their first meeting in Flatwoods, Widener met Skinner in Buckhannon to see the storefront in-person and meet other store owners on Main Street.

“I wouldn’t be here without [Skinner],” said Widener. “Mayor Skinner has gone above and beyond, helping me every step of the way as I’ve worked to set up shop here on Main Street, and I cannot thank him enough.”

The grocery store will be open seven days per week and is looking to hire part-time help. Widener says an official ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration will be held later this summer.

“I’m already so impressed with this community,” said Widener. “I want to help add to and be part of what makes Buckhannon so special, and I hope everyone enjoys and supports our new store!”

