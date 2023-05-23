Historic Carrollton Covered Bridge reopens to traffic

CARROLLTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A historic covered bridge in Barbour County has officially opened for crossing after a devastating fire in 2017.

The Carrollton Covered Bridge has reopened for the first time since reconstruction began last year.

It’s the 2nd longest and 3rd oldest covered bridge in West Virginia. It was originally built in 1856 and spans 140 feet across the Buckhannon River.

Division of Highways Joe Pack told 5 News last week it’s not something the department usually has the privilege to work on.

“Normally, that kind of work would’ve gone to a contractor, but we were able to perform that work, and considering the type of the structure and the historical significance of it it’s a proud moment that we’re able to complete that project,” said Pack.

The bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1981 and has undergone several smaller remodelings over the years.

District 7′s Bridge Engineer Chad Boram told 5 News last week he and his crew have had to learn new techniques for this project and are working hard to give it modern improvements while staying true to what makes the bridge so special.

“It’s been a pleasure for us to work on -- the guys have taken great pride in having the opportunity to work on a historical structure; do something new, do something, different that when it’s all said and done will be something they can be very proud of that they were a part of,” said Boram.

Since July of last year, drivers on Route 36 have had to detour around the bridge.

Boram says a bridge repair typically takes 3 to 5 months, but the Carrollton-Covered Bridge has been a special case and soon it’ll be as good as ever.

“We hated to have to do that, but sometimes that’s just part of getting something done and we’ve appreciated their patience and we will be glad to have it done for their sake -- to have something beautiful in their area again, but also to have a bridge to get them where they need to go,” said Boram.

Boram says crews did such a good job on the Carrollton Covered Bridge that they’ll be starting a restoration project on the Walkersville Covered Bridge next year.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Carrollton Covered Bridge closed for repair after fire (8/11/17)

WVDOH: Work underway to restore Carrollton Covered Bridge (2/1/22)

Carrollton Covered Bridge repairs to permanently close road for ‘several months’ (7/11/22)

Progress being made on restoration of Carrollton Covered Bridge (9/26/22)

Historic Carrollton Covered Bridge reopening (5/18/23)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.