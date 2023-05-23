Man accused of kidnapping, torturing woman with torch indicted

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman is one of 16 people who have been indicted by the Barbour County Grand Jury.

In January, 48-year-old Sammy J. Martz allegedly held a woman against her will and tortured her for several hours.

Court documents say Martz threatened to kill her, struck her “all over” her body, sat on her and burned her stomach and leg with a torch. She had to escape through a window and hide under a nearby porch to call 911.

West Virginia authorities say 47-year-old Sammy J. Martz has been arrested for kidnapping and torturing a woman. (Source: WDTV)

Officers reported finding money, a “substantial” amount of meth and an unloaded firearm in the home.

Martz was indicted on charges of kidnapping, domestic battery, malicious assault, possession with intent to deliver and prohibited person possessing a firearm.

Breanna Gill and William Miller were also indicted by the grand jury on a child neglect creating risk of bodily injury charge.

According to a criminal complaint, Gill and Miller were watching two children play in the yard when they “went into the house to get a drink.” The children were then found by troopers a quarter of a mile away from the home playing near a roadway.

Arraignments will be held on May 31 beginning at 9 a.m. in Barbour County Circuit Court.

An indictment is merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

