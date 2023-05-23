Nicola “Nick” Manes

May. 23, 2023
Nicola “Nick” Manes, 75, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Monday, May 22, 2023, at Davis Medical Center.  He was in his usual health and death was unexpected.   Nick was born Friday, October 31, 1947, in Montecilfone, Italy, a son of the late Costantino Manes and Marietta “Maria” Giampaolo Manes. On October 14, 1967, in Riverdale, MD, he was married to Dianna Jean Rodgers Manes, who preceded him in death on August 2, 2019.   Left to cherish Nick’s memory are five children, Brian Manes and wife, Debbie, of Easton, MD, Paul Manes and wife, Katie, of Sharptown, MD, Jennifer Manes and wife, April, of Elkins, Rebekah Anderson and husband, Dave, of Huttonsville, and Sarah Wilson and husband, Shawn, of Elkins, twenty grandchildren, Damien, Lucas, Maggie, Darcy, Abigail, Kayla, Wesley, Jacob, Joseph, Ashley, Adriana, DJ, Katelyn, Zayne, Jocelyn, Anna, Regan, Triston, Sadie, and Brooklyn, two great grandchildren, Jalynn and Jensen, a daughter in law, Tanya Mehri, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife, Nick was preceded in death by one son, Nicola Antonio Manes, two brothers, an infant and Michael Manes, and one sister, Lucia Wickline. Nick attended Bladensburg High School in Maryland, and he had served in the United States Navy.  He worked as an electrician and served as the director of maintenance for Genesis Health Care.  Known to his family as “Papa”, Nick was a jack of all trades.  Anytime something needed fixed, someone needed a ride, or something needed done, Papa took care of it.  He often commented that he had to take care of his girls.  He loved his family very much and will be missed by all of them.  He was also a member of The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.     Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm until 7pm.  Funeral services will be held from the funeral home chapel on Friday May 26, 2023, at 11am.  Interment will follow in Bell-Kelley Cemetery near Huttonsville  The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Nicola “Nick” Manes. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

