Press conference with Fleming family to be held this Thursday at Parkersburg H.S.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A community is coming together for continued support of the family of Grethchen Fleming.

Gretchen Fleming has been missing since Decemeber.

On Thursday, at Parkersburg high school there will be a press conference at 4:30 p.m. to unveil a shirt designed to keep support and hope alive. Gretchen’s father, David says P.H.S. principal Kenny Demoss thought of the idea and to have Gretchen’s sister, Emma to design a shirt for the event.

“So, Kenny Demoss came to me, and he had an idea of keeping the support alive and keeping the awareness out there that she is missing, and this shouldn’t happen in our community. So, he asked her sister to draw up a design -- Emma Fleming -- and he printed them on t-shirts. And it’s basically just hope and keeping the focus on it and keeping it alive until we find what happened.”

The shirts designed by Gretchen’s sister will be sold at the press conference for 20 dollars. All proceeds from the shirts will go to the reward.

The press conference is open to the public.

If you have any information on this case involving Gretchen, you can contact Detective Zimmerman by dialing 304-424-1072 or 304-424-8444 for after hours.

