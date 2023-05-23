Sheriff: Human remains found in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Randolph County are investigating after human remains were found last week.

Sheriff Rob Elbon says the remains were found near the Boars Nest Trailhead entrance of the Monongahela National Forest on Thursday, May 18.

Elbon says investigators determined the individual to be a male and that he has been dead for two weeks to one month based on the level of decomposition.

Authorities are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine his identity and a cause of death, Elbon says.

Further information has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.