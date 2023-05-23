The trend of warm, sunny weather continues today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of seasonable, sunny conditions that started on Sunday, so today will be nice. The nice weather will last throughout the week, but as for what the holiday weekend will be like, find out in the video above!

A high-pressure system in the Atlantic will lift warm, stable air into West Virginia this afternoon, resulting in partly sunny skies, light southerly winds and highs in the mid-to-upper-70s, around average for this time of year. Overnight, skies will be partly to mostly clear, with light winds and lows in the low-50s. Then tomorrow afternoon, a weak cold front will push in from Canada, bringing scattered clouds into our region and resulting in partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s. Thereafter, a high-pressure system from Canada will bring cooler, stable air from Canada into West Virginia for the rest of the work week, resulting in highs in the low-70s and mostly sunny skies. Then over Memorial Day weekend, a low-pressure system will ride up the East Coast, bringing rain showers to some of the coastal states. Some moisture may even push into West Virginia sometime over the weekend, resulting rain showers. However, there is still some uncertainty to how much rain we could see this weekend, or whether we’ll even see rain at all, as that depends on how much moisture will push in. So we’re watching carefully. Aside from those rain chances, Memorial Day weekend will bring partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Thereafter, skies will stay partly sunny (with only a few rain chances), with temperatures in the 70s, throughout the first half of next week. In short, today through Friday will be partly sunny, with seasonable temperatures, and Memorial Day weekend will bring nice conditions at times, although there are rain chances.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy. East-southeast winds of 5-10 mph. High: 78.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. East-southeast winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 49.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 80.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. North-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. High: 71.

