Two Wood County Schools Employees facing disciplinary action

One employee is terminated, the other is suspended without pay.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two Wood County School employees are facing disciplinary actions following two separate investigations.

The Wood County Board of Education met in a special executive session this afternoon to discuss the status of the two employees.

Ryan Gaston, a former special education aide at Martin Elementary, was terminated.

He was arrested for battery and assault of a disabled student in his class back on March 7th.

Nathan Cunningham, an Emerson Elementary P.E. teacher, was placed on unpaid suspension.

He was arrested back on March 29th on a felony count of sexual abuse by a parent in a position of trust to a child under the age of 14.

Cunningham was previously suspended with pay in late March.

Gaston has posted his bond of $25,000 and is to have zero contact with students under the age of 18.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Previous article on Gaston
Previous article on Cunningham

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Human remains found in Randolph County
Codie Holbert
Man threatened to ‘shoot up’ local hospital, authorities say
Award-winning country music star to perform in West Virginia
Florida man indicted for stealing millions from elderly West Virginia man
Fairmont family's journal discovered 40 years later in New Jersey
New Jersey woman seeking to reunite Fairmont family with old journal

Latest News

2 dogs die in Fairmont house fire
2 dogs die in Fairmont house fire, officials say
Parking fee at NCWV Airport meeting goals, airport director says
Man charged with DUI after crash involving semi
5 car crash in Nutter Fort sends one to the hospital
WDTV Sports
Ethan Haught Signs for Concord - WDTV Sports