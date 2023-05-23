Verma Faye “Maggie” Holcomb , 73 of Cowen passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023. Maggie was born January 3, 1950, at Lost Run and was the daughter of the late Everett Woodrow and Elsie Marie Snider Holcomb. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings; Montie Holcomb, Hurshel Holcomb, Norma Holcomb, Shirley Holcomb, Beatrice Mollohan, Barbara Allen, Ernie and Ernest Holcomb, Opal Stem , David Holcomb and Ada Short. Maggie was a Christian by faith and retired from SMR Technologies. She was a private person who just enjoyed staying home and caring for her family, especially her great nephew David. She has played a very important role in Davids young life by helping teach him the alphabet and counting just to name a few. She enjoyed flowers, watching her soap operas, NCIS, Chicago Fire, and Law & Order: SVU; she was fiercely loyal to her family and will be truly missed. Surviving are her sisters, Erma Holcomb and Virginia Ross; nieces and nephews, Andy Holcomb and his wife Miranda, their son David, Danny Mollohan Jr and his son Dawson, Luke Short, Lisa Riddley, Crystal Ross, Eric Bragg and his wife Teresa, their son Jake and also Melinda Jones and her husband Jason. Service will be 10 AM , Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen with Pastor Doug Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Holcomb Cemetery, Lost Run. Friends may join the family for visitation 5-8 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Holcomb family.

