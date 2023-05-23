Wood Co. Schools looking into car passing stopped school bus

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools is investigating a video of what appears to be a car driving past a stopped school bus Monday morning in Wood County.

Wood County School district’s communications coordinator, Michael Erb says the school is looking for the vehicle and the owner. Erb adds that a few seconds of inconvenience is not worth the life or well-being of a child.

The video was taken on Sixteenth Street.

According to West Virginia state law, drivers face up to a five hundred dollar fine and or up to six months in jail for their first offense.

Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says the department is aware of the video and are looking into the matter. If you have any information on the car driving in the video, contact Parkersburg police by dialing 304-424-8444.

