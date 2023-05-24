2 dogs die in Fairmont house fire, officials say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews were dispatched to a house fire in Fairmont Wednesday morning.

Crews went to the home on Courtland St. in Fairmont around 8:35 a.m., according to a post from the department.

Officials say while the fire was contained to one room, there was extensive smoke damage throughout the home.

Although there was not anyone home at the time of the fire, the department says two dogs died due to smoke inhalation.

Crews were on the scene for more than an hour battling the blaze, officials said.

Further information has not been released.

