2 dogs die in Fairmont house fire, officials say

2 dogs die in Fairmont house fire
2 dogs die in Fairmont house fire(Facebook: Fairmont Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews were dispatched to a house fire in Fairmont Wednesday morning.

Crews went to the home on Courtland St. in Fairmont around 8:35 a.m., according to a post from the department.

Officials say while the fire was contained to one room, there was extensive smoke damage throughout the home.

Although there was not anyone home at the time of the fire, the department says two dogs died due to smoke inhalation.

Crews were on the scene for more than an hour battling the blaze, officials said.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Human remains found in Randolph County
Award-winning country music star to perform in West Virginia
Codie Holbert
Man threatened to ‘shoot up’ local hospital, authorities say
Florida man indicted for stealing millions from elderly West Virginia man
Bulk Food Superstore
Grocery store set to open in downtown Buckhannon

Latest News

Parking fee at NCWV Airport meeting goals, airport director says
Man charged with DUI after crash involving semi
5 car crash in Nutter Fort sends one to the hospital
WDTV Sports
Ethan Haught Signs for Concord - WDTV Sports