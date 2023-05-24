5 car crash in Nutter Fort sends one to the hospital
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a multi-car crash in Nutter Fort Wednesday morning.
Officials with the Harrison County 911 Center say crews were dispatched to the crash on Buckhannon Pike in Nutter Fort around 8:50 a.m.
A total of five cars were involved in the crash, and one person was taken by ambulance to the hospital, officials say. Their condition is unknown at this time.
As of 9:45 a.m., crews are still on scene cleaning up the accident.
Responding agencies include Nutter Fort Police and Fire Departments.
