7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep

7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges(Jackson County (W.Va.) Sheriff's Dept.)
By Eric Fossell
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Investigators say a 7-year-old child is in custody Wednesday after allegedly setting fire to a home with the parents inside.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, that child also faces a first-degree arson charge.

Investigators say the parents were asleep inside at the time. Two people suffered minor burn injuries.

The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Medina area. Crews from Ripley, Silverton and Ravenswood volunteer fire departments responded.

The sheriff said at this time “no further information will be released regarding the investigation because of the sensitive nature of the case.”

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is among the investigators. Tap here for related coverage >>>

