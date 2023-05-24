Bear sightings reported in Ceredo; airline flight impacted

Passengers say a bear managed to impact the end of their flight.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Passengers on airplanes typically don’t consider the possibility of bears impacting their flights.

On Monday evening, William Treacy and his wife were returning from Arkansas on a connection flight into Huntington Tri-State Airport from Charlotte. Treacy says the pilot made an announcement he hadn’t heard on any other flight.

“We were descending into the airport, and then all of a sudden we were ascending from the airport,” Treacy said. “The pilot comes on and says we’re going to have to do a fly around, there’s a bear on the runway.”

Treacy says they landed a little later.

The Ceredo Police Department announced numerous bear sightings have been reported during the past couple weeks in the Walkers Branch, Crescent Hill, and Briarcliff areas.

Lori Jude lives in the Briarcliff community and says last Thursday night, her pregnant neighbor found a bear in her garage. She says the bear then got into her own trash cans.

“It makes me a little apprehensive,” Jude said. “We’ve had a lot of wildlife, worried about the dogs and cats. Actually probably if I could catch it, I’d ask if I could keep it, but (my husband) won’t let me.”

Ceredo police are asking people to use caution. They say the DNR has been notified.

Officials with the DNR say you should remove bird feeders when bears are active, don’t leave pet food outside, and let neighbors know if you’re aware of bear activity close to you.

