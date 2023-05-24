Boating safety tips ahead of holiday weekend and summer season

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding the public to wear life jackets while boating or swimming in lakes, rivers, and streams.
A small-passenger boat traveling away from a Williamstown boat dock,
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the summer boating season approaches, water safety is of utmost importance.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding the public to wear life jackets while boating or swimming in lakes, rivers, and streams.

Most water-related deaths, injuries, and incidents in West Virginia occur because someone is not wearing a life jacket or personal flotation device, according to the WVDNR.

Half of all boating deaths might be prevented with the use of life jackets, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control).

Lieutenant Danny Dolin said boat maintenance and first aid equipment helps ensure a safe and fun day on the water.

“On the street, interstate or any public highway there is multiple roads and vehicles where we can get somewhere fairly quick. On a river, you usually have one or two patrol vessels in a ten-to-fifteen-mile stretch. So, it’s going to take longer to get somewhere, and time is of an essence.”

Lieutenant Dolin advised that any children twelve years of age and younger are required to have a life-vest on while a boat is in motion.

DNR Law Enforcement officers are available for assistance and to answer questions about water safety.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Award-winning country music star to perform in West Virginia
5 car crash in Nutter Fort sends one to the hospital
WVSP: Man walking in roadway killed after being hit by semi
Sheriff: Human remains found in Randolph County
Dalton Haas
Former West Virginia House candidate sentenced for COVID fraud

Latest News

Jason Cosner
Man shoots dogs, chickens, cow while smoking meth, police say
Tyler C Wins Region WDTV SPORTS
Tyler Consolidated Wins Region - WDTV SPORTS
Lewis County Wins Region WDTV SPORTS
Lewis County vs RCB Highlights - WDTV Sports
Minutemen turned season around from 3-7 start to 12-1 finish.
Lewis County Interviews - WDTV Sports
The Hangout in Lewis County.
The Hangout fundraises for expansion to hold more games