Debra Mae “Debbie” Watson Goodwin, 69, of Snowshoe, WV, left this life on Saturday, May 6, 2023. She was born in Clarksburg, WV on December 23, 1954, the daughter of the late Alva and Mildred Jacobs Watson. She is survived by her daughter, Adrian Diamond and her husband Josh; three grandchildren, Marley Horgan, Paisley Horgan, and Fennley Bell, all of Florida; sisters, Nancy Penn of AR and Karen Sinclair of Nutter Fort, WV; brothers, Bob Watson of CA and Vic Watson of Snowshoe, WV; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Finn Horgan; sister Peggy Joseph, and brother Al Watson. Debbie was a graduate of South Harrison High School Class of 1971. She attended West Virginia Business College and was employed at Hope Gas. She relocated to Florida in the late 1970′s and worked at Cape Canaveral. She was a world traveler and decided to travel west. She settled in Jackson Hole, WY and worked in property management. West Virginia kept calling her home and she decided to move back to “Almost Heaven” in the early nineties. She had many businesses such as a restaurant, ice cream shop, and a “pop-up” restaurant. She eventually followed her interest in real estate and opened Mountain Valley Realty & Property Management at Snowshoe, WV, where she was the owner and broker. She retired in 2022. Debbie never knew a stranger. She will be greatly missed by those that know her. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Goodwin was cremated. “We love you Deb. R.I.P. Mountain Goat " Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

