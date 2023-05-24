Excellence in Education: Jayenne Elementary School’s Career Fair

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this week’s Excellence in Education report sponsored by Davis & Elkins College, we are highlighting Jayenne Elementary School’s Career Fair.

Jayenne Elementary School in Fairmont held its first-ever Career Fair this week.

It was a two day event and featured more than a dozen professionals who volunteered their time to talk to students from Kindergarten to fourth grade.

Among the professionals were a police officer, a firefighter, a baker, a basketball coach, a chemist, and WDTV’s Interim News Director Chris Yost.

The Career Fair is expected to return next year.

