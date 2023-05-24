Gov. Justice appoints three cabinet secretaries

CHARLESTON, W.VA. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced three new cabinet appointments to his administration.

It comes from the split of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday that Dr. Sherri Young is the new Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health.

He also announced Dr. Cynthia Persily as the new Secretary of Human Services.

Michael Caruso will serve as the Secretary of Health Facilities, Gov. Justice announced Wednesday during a virtual press conference.

Dr. Jeff Coben, who is the interim secretary of the DHHR, said the positions are now permanent after a bill was passed Tuesday in the legislature.

House Bill 2006, passed during the 2023 Legislative Session, reorganizes the current West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources into three separate departments, each overseen by its own cabinet-level secretary, effective January 1, 2024.

Dr. Young has served as the executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

“I just want to take the opportunity to look at what we have and what we can do. We need to address diabetes and heart disease in our state. We have the right resources. We just need to see the best way to get resources to the citizens,” said Dr. Sherri Young.

Dr. Persily has been the vice chancellor for Health Sciences at the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

Persily said, “My mission is to lead the transition, but also respect the rights and dignities of workers and our fellow West Virginians. We need to all work together.”

Caruso is a principal at Spectrum Health Partners in Wheeling.

He added “It’s a pleasure and an honor to join the DHHR team. I look forward to working with everyone.”

Dr. Coben said he’ll work with the new secretaries over the next several months for a smooth transition.

All three new secretaries will begin working with their respective departments in the coming months in preparation for the January 1, 2024, official transition.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.