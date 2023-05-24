Hatfield McCoy Trails celebrate 12 years

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - 12 years of country roads, the Hatfield McCoy Trails have become a destination for ATV and nature enthusiasts near and far.

“Visitors have come from every state including Hawaii and Alaska,” said Bramwell Mayor, Lou Stoker.

Last year alone 87,000 passes to the Hatfield McCoy Pocahontas Trail were sold. All of those visitors help local businesses thrive.

“Tourism is an economic driver. And it’s a halo effect that goes to support various other businesses throughout the county,” said Jamie Null, Executive Director of Mercer County CVB.

The trails allow visitors to become immersed in our unique Appalachian scenery.

“It’s a wonderful outdoor experience,” said Stoker.

“The tree cover is just massive. You see bits of blue sky here and there but you’re really just inside the mountains. It’s just a green wonderland,” said Null.

There is history in these trails.

“These are trails that were used for coal mining years ago and there are still relics of that,” said Null.

Aside from the beauty and the history, its just plain fun.

The trails aren’t just for tourists either, they welcome locals too!

