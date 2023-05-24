Jane Lew agency donates planter boxes to nursing homes

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Spring is in full bloom, which means folks across the state are looking to enjoy the sunshine with activities like picnics, hikes, and for nursing home residents in the area, gardening.

PRN Solutions, an agency that staffs healthcare facilities across the state of West Virginia, just started the Growing Well project, which is looking to give back to the community.

The project provides local nursing homes with planter boxes, soil and flowers for residents to plant and enjoy.

The agency delivered boxes to Maplewood Healthcare Center in Bridgeport on Wednesday.

The planters give residents something to do while they soak up the sun, which PRN Solutions Marketing Director Tanya Cayton says can boost their wellbeing.

”We wanted to create a project and an activity where they could actually come outside, enjoy the sunshine, get their hands a little dirty, but have something to do while they’re out here,” Cayton said.

Ian Baker, an activities assistant at Maplewood Healthcare Center, says he thinks the boxes will put a smile on residents’ faces.

“Smelling the flowers, you know, having the green around, it just brings happiness,” Baker said.

The planter boxes are wheelchair height, so they are accessible to all residents.

The Growing Well project will be focused in northcentral West Virginia for the first year, but will continue to expand going forward.

