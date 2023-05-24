Man charged with DUI after crash involving semi

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged with driving under the influence after authorities say he was involved in a crash involving a semi.

Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a car and semi-truck on Rt. 33, Allegheny Hwy, near Economy Inn in Elkins on May 19, according to a release from the department.

Deputies say the driver of the car, Juan Castro Chitop, was unsteady while standing and was leaning on the car to maintain his balance.

While speaking to Chitop, the release says deputies noticed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, bloodshot and watery eyes, and slurred speech. Chitop also failed a preliminary breath test on the scene.

Investigators determined Chitop failed to yield to oncoming traffic, causing the crash with the semi-truck.

No injuries were reported in the crash, authorities say.

Other responding agencies include Randolph County EMS and Elkins Fire Department.

The department says Chitop has been charged with driving under the influence.

