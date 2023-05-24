Man pleads guilty to role in major drug-trafficking ring

Man pleads guilty to role in major drug-trafficking ring
Man pleads guilty to role in major drug-trafficking ring(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Eric Fossell
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Virginia pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with a major trafficking ring in the Charleston area, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Todd Tyler Snead, 57, of Waynesboro, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Investigators say Snead is among 30 people indicted in an investigation known as “Operation Smoke and Mirrors.” It has resulted in the seizure of more than 200 pounds of meth, along with 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 18 firearms, and $747,000 cash.

According to the release, Snead was involved with traveling to St. Albans in March to obtain methamphetamine and then distribute it elsewhere.

Investigators say Snead, who’s scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 6, faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, plus a $10 million fine.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Human remains found in Randolph County
Codie Holbert
Man threatened to ‘shoot up’ local hospital, authorities say
Award-winning country music star to perform in West Virginia
Florida man indicted for stealing millions from elderly West Virginia man
Fairmont family's journal discovered 40 years later in New Jersey
New Jersey woman seeking to reunite Fairmont family with old journal

Latest News

2 dogs die in Fairmont house fire
2 dogs die in Fairmont house fire, officials say
Parking fee at NCWV Airport meeting goals, airport director says
Man charged with DUI after crash involving semi
5 car crash in Nutter Fort sends one to the hospital
WDTV Sports
Ethan Haught Signs for Concord - WDTV Sports