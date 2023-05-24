Man pleads guilty to role in major drug-trafficking ring

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Virginia pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with a major trafficking ring in the Charleston area, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Todd Tyler Snead, 57, of Waynesboro, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Investigators say Snead is among 30 people indicted in an investigation known as “Operation Smoke and Mirrors.” It has resulted in the seizure of more than 200 pounds of meth, along with 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 18 firearms, and $747,000 cash.

According to the release, Snead was involved with traveling to St. Albans in March to obtain methamphetamine and then distribute it elsewhere.

Investigators say Snead, who’s scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 6, faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, plus a $10 million fine.

