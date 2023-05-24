Mary M. Wolfe, 93, of Bridgeport passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Salem on August 18, 1929, a daughter of the late Criss R. and Ethel Hill Golden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Wolfe, whom she married on October 18, 1951. Surviving are one daughter, Myra A. Jones of Clarksburg; son, Jacob D. Wolfe of Bridgeport; four grandchildren, Daniel K. Coit, Sapphire Alissa Jones, Lilly Claire Wolfe, and Luke Humphery, all of Clarksburg; one sister, Florence Ann Fleming of Mt. Clare; and sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Murray Golden of New Cumberland, WV, Sandra Jean Riffle of Clarksburg and Jo Ann Campbell Wolfe and Brenda Kroll Wolfe of Florida. She was also preceded in death by one son, Robert A. Wolfe; one granddaughter, Summer Ann Jones; three brothers, Criss Golden, Jr., James Allen Golden and Robert D. Golden; brother-in-law, Larry Fleming; and several nieces and nephews. Mary worked 15 years at Brockway Glass Company until the company was sold to Anchor Hocking Glass Company. She was also employed by Union National Bank in Clarksburg. She spent the last seven years working part-time for United Tile and Carpet Stores, Inc. in Bridgeport. She also enjoyed acting as hostess of the dining area at IHOP Restaurant in Bridgeport. Mary was a member of the Quiet Dell United Methodist Church, where was a member of the Quiet Dell United Methodist Women having served as vice president. She also belonged to the Quiet Dell Garden Club having served as president during years 1999 to 2003 and was honored by the club in 2013 with lifetime membership. Mary loved gardening and was a volunteer at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. Family and friends may call at Quiet Dell United Methodist Church, 96 Trinity Road, Mt. Clare on Friday, May 26, 2023 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with Pastor Jennifer Sayers officiating. Interment will be in the Sunset Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

