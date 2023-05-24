Ohio man sentenced trafficking meth, fentanyl into West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - An Ohio man was sentenced on Wednesday for supplying methamphetamine and fentanyl to West Virginia.

36-year-old Kamron Miller Sr., of Youngstown, will serve 152 months behind bars for his role as a leader in a drug conspiracy, according to federal authorities.

Authorities say the investigation revealed that Miller supplied a co-conspirator nearly a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine along with 21 grams of fentanyl which was then redistributed in Hancock County.

When agents searched Miller’s Youngstown residence, they reportedly found more than 300 grams of cocaine, 206 grams of fentanyl, a loaded assault rifle, a loaded pistol, and over $60,000 in cash.

In total, agents seized more than $310,000 in cash during the investigation, authorities say.

The Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Drug Enforcement Administration (Wheeling and Youngstown); and the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; and the Mahoning County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided over the case.

