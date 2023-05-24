Sunny workweek ends with rain chances this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of warm, sunny conditions that started earlier this week. The next few days will be cooler but just as sunny, but as for what the Memorial Day weekend will be like, find out in the video above!

This afternoon will continue the trend of seasonably warm, sunny conditions that started earlier this week, with mostly sunny skies, light winds and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s, around average for this time of year. Around 8 PM, a weak cold front will bring a line of clouds into our region. Because it’s moisture-starved, at most, only an isolated shower or two will push through, and even then, expect only a few sprinkles from them. The front moves out by midnight, taking the clouds with it. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-50s. Then tomorrow afternoon, a high-pressure system from Canada will keep skies mostly clear and sunny. Winds will be light, and thanks to cooler air coming from the north, temperatures will “only” reach the low-70s. Friday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the low-to-mid-70s, and just as sunny as tomorrow, so the next few days will be nice.

Then Memorial Day weekend will start off partly sunny and seasonable. However, a low-pressure system will ride up the East Coast, bringing rain showers to the eastern states. Some of that moisture will push into West Virginia, resulting in a few rain showers on Sunday and even Memorial Day. While there is uncertainty regarding the models, it’s looking like the high-pressure system from Canada may limit how much moisture reaches us, which means isolated showers are expected, but we may not see much rain. Still, we’ll be watching carefully. Then the month of May will end with partly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s, slightly above average for late May. In short, the rest of this week will be great for going outside, and Memorial Day weekend will start off clear and sunny, before rain chances return towards the latter half.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. High: 81.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with an isolated shower or two possible between 7 PM to midnight. Low: 48.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 73.

Friday: Mostly sunny. East-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. High: 75.

