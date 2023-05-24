Woman sentenced up to 30 years for deadly wrong-way crash

By Kim Rafferty
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman who drove under the influence and caused the death of two people was sentenced Wednesday to up to 30 years in prison in Kanawha County Circuit Court, according to our crew at the scene.

Investigators say Edriene Sutton, who’s in her mid-20s, drove the wrong way up an exit ramp near Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston and onto Interstate 77. The incident happened in February 2022.

She caused a crash that killed Brittany Weldon, a passenger in her car, and Joshua Robinson who was in the second car.

Sutton had pleaded guilty to the charges she faced. As part of that plea, the state recommended both counts be served together.

“She killed two people,” said Monique Lacy, the mother of one of the victims. “She doesn’t serve sentence for one. I recommend, I, I suggest a consecutive sentence. There’s two people who lost their lives because, because of her, because of what she did. How can you go up an exit ramp of a one-way street and kill two people?”

Kanawha County Judge Maryclaire Akers agreed and sentenced Sutton to serve two three-to-15 years consecutively.

Tap here for previous coverage >>>

