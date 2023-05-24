WVSP: Man walking in roadway killed after being hit by semi

NETTIE, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police says a Nicholas County man was walking in the roadway when he was killed after being hit by a semi-truck.

Troopers received a call of a pedestrian being struck on Route 39 in the Nettie area of Nicholas County on Thursday at around 4:30 a.m., according to a release from the WVSP.

Troopers say 42-year-old Jedediah McCutcheon, of Leivasy, was walking in the center of Route 39 wearing a black jacket and black pants when a semi-truck pulling an unloaded log trailer struck him while traveling East.

McCutcheon suffered fatal injuries in the incident, and troopers say the West Virginia Department of Transportation conducted an inspection of the tractor and trailer. They did not find any mechanical discrepancies.

Authorities say the driver of the semi-truck was not under the influence of alcohol or other substances and will not be charged in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.